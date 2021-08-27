Patriot One Weapons Scanning Technology Used to Secure Browns-Giants Preseason NFL Game

Company’s PATSCAN MSG makes it easier and faster for “Dawg Pound” members to pass through security and enjoy the game

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) today announced its PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Gateway (MSG) was deployed at the southeast entrance at FirstEnergy Stadium to help secure the Cleveland Browns’ preseason game against the New York Giants. MSG secured one of the entrances used by members of the famous “Dawg Pound,” by scanning for weapons without the disruption caused by traditional walk-through metal detectors.



PATSCAN MSG covertly detects concealed guns and weapons on people in a fast lane setting – eliminating the need for them to divest of metal or have bags searched. This in turn gives patrons a better and safer experience: they can enter the stadium quickly, so they can begin enjoying the game sooner, and crowds don’t form outside the stadium, which can be a security concern.