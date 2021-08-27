checkAd

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.’S REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 DEEMED EFFECTIVE BY THE SEC, IMPROVEMENTS ARE MADE ON BEYONDBLOCKCHAIN.US APP, AND THE BOARD DETERMINES TO FURTHER REDUCE DEBT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

New York, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or “the Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada Corporation, announced today that it has been informed by the SEC that its registration statement on Form S-1, registering the shares of common stock underlying the Company’s recently distributed warrants, has been declared effective. Therefore, all shares underlying such warrants are registered for resale following exercise.

Furthermore, the Company’s trading platform, BeyondBlockchain.us, added several crypto currencies to its roster of currencies that are available for its users to trade, which are also featured on the newly-released mobile app.

Finally, the Company’s board of directors has authorized management to continue its efforts at retiring long-term debt, which has already been reduced by more than three million dollars since 2020. Shareholders can reference current public filings by the company for more information.

GTII's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman, stated "First, we are excited to inform our shareholders who received warrants that the SEC has declared our registration statement, related to the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, effective. In addition, the Company is continuing its commitment to retire as much long-term debt as it possibly can. The Board's decision continues that trend. And our progress made on the BeyondBlockchain.us platform and the associated mobile app, continues to exceed all expectations."

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mike King
Princeton Research, Inc.
3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas NV
702.338.2700





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.’S REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 DEEMED EFFECTIVE BY THE SEC, IMPROVEMENTS ARE MADE ON BEYONDBLOCKCHAIN.US APP, AND THE BOARD DETERMINES TO FURTHER REDUCE DEBT New York, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or “the Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada Corporation, announced today that it has been informed by the SEC that its registration statement on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Iceland Seafood International hf: Positive results in 1H 2021 driven by good performance of Ireland and strong recovery of S-Europe ...
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...