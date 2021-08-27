checkAd

DMG Blockchain Solutions to Hold Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on September 1, 2021 at 5 00 PM ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, today announces that it will host a conference call to review third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET. DMG's financials will be released after the market closes on August 30th.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10159913/ecc6b990ae.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-833-953-2438 (U.S. toll free), 1-412-317-5767 (international) or 1-866-450-4696 (Canadian toll free). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the DMG Blockchain call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast found here, and will be available for webcast replay approximately one hour after the end of the call and until December 1, 2021.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through September 15, 2021and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free), 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 855-669-9658 (Canadian toll free) and using the access code 10159913.

Although there will be no live Q&A session, management will address pre-submitted questions during the call. Those wishing to submit a question may do so via investors@dmgblockchain.com using the subject line ‘Conference Call Question Submission” through August 31, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains. DMG’s non-polluting data centre operations focus on earning eco-friendly revenues from block rewards and transaction fees by mining primarily bitcoin as well as providing hosting services for industrial mining clients entirely powered by renewable energy. DMG’s data analytics and forensic services provide technical expertise software products such as Blockseer Pool, Mine Manager and Walletscore, as well as working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement organizations. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s environmentally committed management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry and a strong ecological consciousness.

