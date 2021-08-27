EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark) , a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 9 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-0789

International number: 1-201-689-8562

Conference ID: 13722502

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of A-Mark’s website at www.amark.com.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact A-Mark’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 23, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13722502

