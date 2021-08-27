checkAd

A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, September 9 at 4 30 p.m. ET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 9 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

A-Mark’s CEO Greg Roberts, President Thor Gjerdrum and CFO Kathleen Simpson-Taylor will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-0789
International number: 1-201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13722502

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of A-Mark’s website at www.amark.com.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact A-Mark’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 23, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13722502

About A-Mark Precious Metals
Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers.

A-Mark’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment distributes and purchases precious metal products from sovereign and private mints. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver, and platinum coins since 1986, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has longstanding distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom. The company sells more than 200 different products to e-commerce retailers, coin and bullion dealers, financial institutions, brokerages and collectors. In addition, A-Mark sells precious metal products to industrial users, including metal refiners, manufacturers and electronic fabricators.

