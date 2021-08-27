BTU Exploration Update
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V; BTUMF-OTC PINK) announces assay results from the most recent ten drill holes covering 3086.5 meters have been received. This program was focused on the northeast portion of the Dixie Halo property in the general area of the southeast extension of the stratigraphic units that host the LP fault gold mineralization on the adjacent Great Bear Resources (Great Bear) Dixie project. While all ten holes intersected anomalous gold, assays were not significant. It should be noted that the anomalous values are located in association with alteration and sulphide mineralization that includes pyrite, arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite. These 10 drill holes were widely spaced in areas of little to no outcrop and they provide important geological information and there remains good potential to find higher gold values in the areas where anomalous up to over 1 gram per tonne gold were intersected. For more detailed drill hole data please visit the BTU website at www.btumetals.com/2021drillresults.
Numerous new drill targets have been identified in the west and central portions of the property where the company has undertaken no drilling and there is very little historical drilling (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Geology of the Dixie Lake area with BTU drill holes, historic drill holes, and GBR LP Fault drill holes
The area south of Hiewall Lake is geologically characterized by the contact between felsic volcanic rocks and clastic metasediments, similar to the geological setting of the LP Fault system of gold mineralization. The gold-in-till results in the area, and ‘down-ice' of the area, contain high counts of gold grains and high proportions of pristine gold grains. Initial stripping and prospecting in the area has revealed some gossanous areas mineralized with sulphides (Figure 2). Grid lines were established and ongoing Induced Polarization surveys conducted in the area have identified targets that will be tested in the upcoming drill campaign.
Figure 2: Aerial view of one of the gossanous areas south of Hiewall Lake. Note the people for scale on the left of the photo. The reddish-brown gossan is a result of oxidizing sulphides.
TNT Area
BTU awaits results of hole BTU-21-66 in the TNT target area (see PR dated June 1, 2021). Minor sphalerite and chalcopyrite mineralization was intersected supporting a possible VMS ("Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide") thesis and the possibility that more abundant copper and zinc sulphides may be present nearby. Large VMS type targets have been identified to the northeast and these priority drill targets remain untested.
