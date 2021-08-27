BTU Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V; BTUMF-OTC PINK) announces assay results from the most recent ten drill holes covering 3086.5 meters have been received. This program was focused on …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V; BTUMF-OTC PINK) announces assay results from the most recent ten drill holes covering 3086.5 meters have been received. This program was focused on the northeast portion of the Dixie Halo property in the general area of the southeast extension of the stratigraphic units that host the LP fault gold mineralization on the adjacent Great Bear Resources (Great Bear) Dixie project. While all ten holes intersected anomalous gold, assays were not significant. It should be noted that the anomalous values are located in association with alteration and sulphide mineralization that includes pyrite, arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite. These 10 drill holes were widely spaced in areas of little to no outcrop and they provide important geological information and there remains good potential to find higher gold values in the areas where anomalous up to over 1 gram per tonne gold were intersected. For more detailed drill hole data please visit the BTU website at www.btumetals.com/2021drillresults. Numerous new drill targets have been identified in the west and central portions of the property where the company has undertaken no drilling and there is very little historical drilling (Figure 1).