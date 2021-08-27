Saab Gets Submarine Order from Sweden Worth SEK 5.2 Billion
(PLX AI) – Saab Receives Further Order for the A26 Submarine for Sweden.Saab order value is SEK 5.2 billionThe delivery of the two submarines will take place in 2027 and 2028
