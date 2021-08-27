checkAd

Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 34.9% from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [240 pages] by Research Dive

- The global patient centric healthcare app market is estimated to witness massive growth in forecast period, due to increased usage of smartphones around the world. The Asia Pacific region to foresee significant growth by 2027.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market will generate $385,767.5 million and exhibit a CAGR of 34.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Dynamics

The number of smartphone users have increased all over the globe in the recent times, which is one reason for increasing demand for personalized care apps. Besides, patient centric apps are convenient and have lower costs, which is increasing the demand for patient centric healthcare apps. These factors are predicted to propel the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market in the analysis period. Furthermore, technological advancements and rising trend towards fitness are factors projected to create huge growth opportunities in the global industry in the coming years. However, the lack of guidance and awareness to use personalized care apps among people is the restraining factor for the global market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Patient Centric Healthcare App Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the global patient centric healthcare app market during the pandemic as the novel coronavirus highlighted the importance of digital health. The increase in the growth rate of the market is majorly attributed to technological advancements in designing of healthcare apps to help in maintaining communication between health professionals and patients. In addition, the lockdown and social distancing measures has increased the demand for patient centric healthcare apps. Moreover, many government as well as non-government organizations are coming forward with various strategies to help societies to recover from the pandemic situation. For instance, the Indian government launched 'Aarogya Setu,' a mobile-based app to help people in COVID–19 contact tracing, syndromic mapping, and self-assessment.

