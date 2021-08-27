Brytlyt Awarded U.S. Patent for Relational JOINs Algorithm

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brytlyt are pleased to announce they have been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their ground-breaking algorithm that allows efficient and effective parallel processing for JOINs on relational databases. The Recursive Interactive Probability algorithm was created by Richard Heyns, the Founder and CEO of Brytlyt, and the patent has now been awarded in the U.S.

The impressively unique algorithm solves challenges in query flexibility, resource requirements and technical demands in enriched data analytics. Unlike other solutions, Recursive Interactive Probability (RIP) achieves parallel processing for JOINs in relational databases and is high efficiency when compared to alternative algorithms. Crucially, because the algorithm supports parallel process, it can run just as easily on accelerated platforms with GPUs as it can on traditional CPU systems.

This algorithm underpins the Brytlyt analytics platform, enabling users to run more complicated queries, faster, more efficiently and without the resource challenges of pre-aggregating or denormalising datasets. Brytlyt's method allows businesses to transform their data analytics processes efficiently, accessing actionable insights through the newfound ability to collate disparate data and run analyses on the most valuable datasets at speed.

Recently, there has been extensive research to find ways to increase the speed of JOINs, particularly for relational databases. Brytlyt is the only organisation to have created a new and efficient solution with their GPU-accelerated analytics software, one that is proven to run billion-row relational JOINs in milliseconds.

This revolutionary algorithm originated when Richard Heyns experienced the inherent delays for analysts running analytics processes at a major data science company. The analysis, even when running relatively simple queries, could take hours and more complex analyses could take days. Coming from an engineering background, Heyns was inspired to explore the problem, discovering that overcoming the barrier of relational JOINs could reduce query runtime from hours to seconds.

The discovery of the Recursive Interactive Probability algorithm is a core element of Brytlyt and its transformative GPU acceleration capabilities. Six years after Brytlyt was formed, the team are excited to have the patent approved, especially within such a competitive and challenging area.