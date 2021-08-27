checkAd

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 14:29  |  21   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. LifeStance announced a disappointing financial forecast for the third quarter of 2021 on August 11, 2021. Based on this news, shares of LifeStance fell by 47% on the next day, harming investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

LifeStance Health Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST) for violations of the securities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Hagens Berman: U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes ...
Volta Charging to List on NYSE Under the Ticker “VLTA” Following Closing of Business ...
Apple, US Developers Agree to App Store Updates That Will Support Businesses and Maintain a Great ...
Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 Per Share
Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical ...
Ocean Capital Comments on UBS’ Second Postponement of the Annual Meetings for Certain Closed-End ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten