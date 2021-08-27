Phunware Launches PhunCoin

PhunCoin is an innovative cryptocurrency uniquely positioned for mainstream adoption because it is leveraging the global reach and distribution of a NASDAQ-listed company that specializes in consumer engagement and monetization. Founded in 2009, Phunware has developed mobile ecosystems for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Phunware has also generated over 15 billion Phunware IDs tied to consumers all over the world and developed a customer data platform (“CDP”) that manages approximately one billion monthly active devices when operating at scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile known as Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced the launch of PhunCoin , a security token that seeks to empower consumers to take control of and be compensated fairly for their data.

“Data is arguably the most valuable asset on the planet, but consumers continue to be exploited for this vital resource without consideration or permission by large data oligarchs,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We launched PhunCoin to usher in a new era of transparency and accountability that enables consumers to determine not only what data they share and who they share it with, but also what that data is worth.”

Managed by PhunWallet , which is available on Apple App Store and Google Play , PhunCoin works alongside PhunToken in support of a dual token economy that seeks to blockchain-enable Phunware’s CDP. While PhunToken is now available for purchase here , PhunCoin will only be available to purchase pursuant to approved regulatory exemptions. To ensure the compliant tokenization of PhunCoin, Phunware has engaged Securitize, the first blockchain-based SEC-registered transfer agent. Those who already invested through previous exemptions such as Regulation D and Regulation CF will be notified shortly with specific instructions on how to consent to their PhunCoin issuance, set up a Securitize account, complete requisite screening requirements and receive their PhunCoin.