Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ IFBD) Finds Sweet Spot by Offering Innovative AI-Powered CRM Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Going Above and Beyond the Cloud with Latest CRM Innovations.”

Customer relationship management (CRM) provided a solution that has now become integral to business. The analyst report points out other advantages that users soon realize, including customer mapping from the outset to interactions even after purchases are completed, a part of the consumer cycle that often gets neglected, as driving adoption.

Other emerging trends include comprehensive cloud-based CRM and integrating artificial intelligence to empower companies to facilitate personalized and proactive engagement with clients, movements that fall into the sweet spot for Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of innovative AI-powered customer-engagement solutions in China. The award-winning company went public in April, raising $25 million in an initial public offering by selling 6.25 million shares at $4 before shares went as high as $11.25 on the opening day of trading.

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/IFBD

