Refinancing of floating rate loans.
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
27 August 2021
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2021.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Euribor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953245-9
|DK000953253-3
|DK000953229-3
|Reference rate
|Euribor 3M
|Euribor 3M
|Euribor 3M
|Cover pool
|G (RO)
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32G
|32G
|22H
|Callable
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|EUR 280m
|EUR 460m
|EUR 450m
|Total bids
|EUR 824m
|EUR 1,322m
|EUR 1,392m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.25%
|+0.28%
|+0.18%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.00
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-04-2024
|01-04-2024
|01-10-2024
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
