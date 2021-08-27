checkAd

EXL to Settle Convertible Senior Notes Due October 1, 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 14:30   

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced that EXL entered into a Payoff and Termination Agreement with Orogen Echo LLC (“Orogen”), an affiliate of The Orogen Group, under which the parties agreed, subject to the completion of customary closing conditions, to a private exchange and prepayment of EXL’s existing $150 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Convertible Senior Notes, due October 1, 2024 (the “Notes”).

Pursuant to the Payoff and Termination Agreement, EXL will make a cash payment of $200 million plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes through, and including, August 26, 2021, to Orogen and will issue directly to Orogen 310,394 shares of the Company’s common stock, which share amount was calculated using a 20-day volume weighted average price ending on, and including, August 26, 2021. The Company will use its existing revolving credit facility to pay the cash portion of the settlement.

As of the settlement of the Notes, the associated Indenture governing the Notes will be terminated. Mr. Vikram Pandit, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Orogen Group, will continue to serve on EXL’s board of directors, subject to the Company’s by-laws.

Furthermore, Orogen has expressed its intention to remain a long-term stockholder of EXL and has committed to a 90-day lock-up with respect to the transferability of the shares of the Company’s common stock issued under the Payoff and Termination Agreement.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 33,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

