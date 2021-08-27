Former NFL 4X Pro Bowl, 2X First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal To Appear on 'Krush House(TM) and 'Krush House(TM) Legends' Video Podcasts Today

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today former 4x Pro Bowl, 2x First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal is joining the "Krush House™" crew and will be interviewed by company CEO Wayne Allyn Root during "Krush House™ Legends" today August 27 th , 2021 to chat about his predictions for this current football season, his life, all things football and sports gambling.

"I am pumped to be a part of the 2000 All Decade Team podcast. I can't wait to share my love of the game and the legends on the field," said Lorenzo Neal. "Looking forward to my interview with Krush House™ to speak football and gambling with the guys," he said.

Lorenzo LaVonne Neal is a former American football fullback who played in the National Football League (NFL) for sixteen seasons. Neal played college football for Fresno State University. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft. A four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, he was also a member of the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Oakland Raiders. Considered one of the best blocking fullbacks in NFL history, Neal blocked for a 1,000+ yard running back in eleven straight seasons from 1997 to 2007.

Lorenzo successfully transitioned from his NFL days to become a multi-brand businessman and civic leader. Besides his multiple business affiliations and endorsements, Lorenzo maintains an active role in the community, being fully committed to helping disadvantaged youth through involvement in sports and faith-based initiatives. He is also currently a co-host on the morning show Mornings with Joe, Lo, and Dibs on San Francisco radio station 95.7 The Game.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "I'm not just a businessman and CEO of VegasWinners. I'm always going to be a kid when it comes to football. I love football. I'm not just a passionate fan of the great game, I'm a fan of Lorenzo Neal. I've always appreciated the "Madden-type" guys who do the blocking and hustling. They don't get the headlines, but they are the unsung heroes. They are the foundation of victory. I have always appreciated the position of fullback. Lorenzo is one of the best to ever play this undervalued position. Like our Company VegasWinners, Lorenzo is all about doing whatever it takes to win. I'm honored to have him as a guest on our Krush House™ video podcast."