CordovaCann (CSE:CDVA / OTCQB:LVRLF) Opens 9th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store

Autor: Accesswire
27.08.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Angus is the 6th Store to Open in Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce the opening of its ninth Star Buds Cannabis Co. branded cannabis retail store in Canada after receiving confirmation from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. This store is located at 285 Mill Street in the city of Angus, and is operated by Cordova's subsidiary, 2734158 Ontario Inc. This Star Buds Cannabis Co. store will open to walk-in customers today and will also begin processing online orders for in-store pickup from customers that are made through its website www.starbuds.co. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Cordova is accelerating the pace of its store openings and should open additional Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail stores across Canada in the coming weeks. Recently opened stores are performing well, and August is on track to be another record month for the Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail chain.

"We are excited to be opening stores at a quicker pace as we continue to build the Star Buds Cannabis Co. brand throughout Canada," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova. "These additional stores will add materially to the revenue and cash flow of the company in the coming quarters."

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" under the provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned business activities, the anticipated benefits of the opening of the store and the prospect of opening additional retail stores. Generally, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations or comparable language of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including anticipated costs and ability to achieve business objectives and goals.

Disclaimer

