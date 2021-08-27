checkAd

Global Patient Monitoring Device Market Anticipated to Surpass $56,376.2 Million, Rising at 6.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [266 Pages] by Research Dive

Rising demand for patient monitoring devices during COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the global patient monitoring device market growth. COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to observe speedy growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Global Patient Monitoring Device Market by Product Type (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Hemodynamic Monitoring, Neuromonitoring, Cardiac Monitoring, Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring, Respiratory Monitoring, Multi-parameter Monitoring, Remote Patient Monitoring, Weight Monitoring, and Temperature Monitoring Devices), End-users (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".

The Global Patient Monitoring Device Market is expected to garner $56,376.2 million by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers, restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of product, end-users, and region.

  • Among product segment, the blood glucose monitoring devices sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the market by surpassing $17294.6 million in the estimated period. This growth is chiefly because of the rising demand for these devices to check the sugar level in the blood samples of the diabetes patients.
  • Among end-users segment, the hospital & clinic sub-segment is estimated to lead the market by garnering $33,242.8 million in the projected period. This growth is mainly because of the rising hospital admission rates due to occurrence of several severe ailments like cardiac arrest, cancer, and surgeries owing to the unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle of people worldwide.
  • Among region, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe speedy growth and gather a revenue of $12,853.80 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period. This growth is mostly because of the continuously advancing healthcare infrastructure and services in this region.

