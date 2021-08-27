Global Patient Monitoring Device Market Anticipated to Surpass $56,376.2 Million, Rising at 6.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [266 Pages] by Research Dive

Rising demand for patient monitoring devices during COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the global patient monitoring device market growth. COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to observe speedy growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Global Patient Monitoring Device Market by Product Type (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Hemodynamic Monitoring, Neuromonitoring, Cardiac Monitoring, Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring, Respiratory Monitoring, Multi-parameter Monitoring, Remote Patient Monitoring, Weight Monitoring, and Temperature Monitoring Devices), End-users (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".