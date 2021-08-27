checkAd

Diversicare to be Acquired by DAC Acquisition LLC for $10.10 Per Share in Cash

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: DVCR), a premier provider of long-term care services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with DAC Acquisition LLC, under which DAC Acquisition LLC will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Diversicare for $10.10 per share in cash.

The price per share to be paid in the transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Diversicare Board of Directors, represents a premium of approximately 256% to the closing price of $2.84 for Diversicare’s common stock on August 19, 2021, the last trading day prior to announcement of the DAC Acquisition LLC acquisition proposal, and a premium of approximately 210% to the 90-day volume weighted average trading price of $3.26 per share.

Chad McCurdy, Chairman of Diversicare’s Board of Directors, said, “After due consideration, the Board of Directors concluded that this transaction was clearly in the best interests of our stockholders. The Board and I highly value our management team and appreciate their diligent focus through the pandemic. Their efforts to reposition our company the past few years have led us to this opportunity.”

James R. McKnight, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Diversicare, said, “We could not be more pleased to be joining forces with Mr. Lahasky and his organization with his extensive experience in the long-term care industry. Together, we look forward to continuing to build on the strong momentum Diversicare generated over the past year and share our knowledge of clinical and operational depth with his current portfolio of over 100 skilled nursing facilities.”

Ephram Lahasky, Chief Executive Officer of DAC Acquisition LLC, said, "We are excited by the opportunity to add Diversicare’s centers to our portfolio and to have the opportunity to have access to their team and operating platform. I have closely followed Diversicare’s corporate progress from the perspective of a stockholder and as an operator. The possibilities available to our existing portfolio and Diversicare’s portfolio by this combination are very encouraging.” He continued, "DAC Acquisition LLC views this transaction as a unique opportunity to grow together in the healthcare space with Diversicare's professional leadership team and dedicated staff who care for their thousands of patients daily."

Wertpapier


20.08.21Diversicare Issues Statement Regarding Offer and Engagement of Financial Advisor
Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.21Diversicare Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.21Diversicare to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.)