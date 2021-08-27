Union Acquisition Corp. II and Procaps Group Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the September 22, 2021, Extraordinary General Meeting to Vote on Business Combination

Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, and Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN, LATNU, LATNW) ("LATN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that LATN’s definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) relating to the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Procaps Group has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 26, 2021.

The filing of the definitive proxy statement is an important step in Procaps Group becoming a publicly-traded company, with the goal of being listed on Nasdaq at the close of the transaction. As previously announced, the Business Combination is expected to deliver up to $236.9 million of cash proceeds (before transaction-related expenses and the redemption of certain shares held by IFC, and assuming the LATN shareholders do not exercise their redemption rights in connection with the approval of the Business Combination) to Procaps Group, including up to $100 million from a fully committed PIPE anchored by strategic and institutional investors.