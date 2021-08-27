checkAd

Union Acquisition Corp. II and Procaps Group Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the September 22, 2021, Extraordinary General Meeting to Vote on Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 14:31  |  25   |   |   

Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, and Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN, LATNU, LATNW) ("LATN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that LATN’s definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) relating to the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Procaps Group has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 26, 2021.

The filing of the definitive proxy statement is an important step in Procaps Group becoming a publicly-traded company, with the goal of being listed on Nasdaq at the close of the transaction. As previously announced, the Business Combination is expected to deliver up to $236.9 million of cash proceeds (before transaction-related expenses and the redemption of certain shares held by IFC, and assuming the LATN shareholders do not exercise their redemption rights in connection with the approval of the Business Combination) to Procaps Group, including up to $100 million from a fully committed PIPE anchored by strategic and institutional investors.

LATN will commence mailing of the Proxy Statement, which contains a notice and voting instruction form or a proxy card relating to the extraordinary general meeting of the LATN shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) to LATN shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of August 19, 2021.

The Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the Business Combination is scheduled to be held on September 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed via a live audio webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/unionacquisitioncorpii/sm2021. Virtual attendees will be able to submit a question online in advance of the meeting on the Extraordinary General Meeting website https://www.cstproxy.com/unionacquisitioncorpii/sm2021 or live during the meeting. If the proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

Seite 1 von 4
