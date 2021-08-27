Staffing 360 Solutions Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today released a letter to shareholders from Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President .

As Chairman, CEO and President of Staffing 360 Solutions, I am pleased to take this opportunity to review our 2021 progress as we emerge from the worldwide pandemic environment, discuss recent events, and update our shareholders on the opportunities and growth initiatives we are pursuing.

Improved Financial Results

We are encouraged with the strong performance in our second quarter. As recently reported in our Q2 and six-month results, the mid-point in 2021 marks growth in our business and a number of improved KPIs (key performance indicators). To highlight just two, in Q2 revenue grew 23% and gross profit grew 37% (excluding the disposed business) as compared with last year.

Also, our balance sheet is now greatly improved as a result of the substantive progress made since June 2020, including:

Maintained the $6 million reduction in overhead removed in 2020,

Received full forgiveness of $19.4 million in PPP loans from the Small Business Administration,

Completed capital raises totaling $43 million,

Reduced non-receivables debt and redeemable preference shares from $72.3 million (81%) to $13.5 million - decreasing our interest burden by more than $3.6 million per annum,

We are now in compliance with Nasdaq’s Equity Requirement with today’s preliminary pro forma stockholders’ equity of $22.5 million - far above the $2.5 million requirement



Recent Financings

As an emerging company in the staffing space, the recent series of financings were principally undertaken to reduce debt and to move us to an increased financially strengthened position. Thus, providing us with greater flexibility to both explore ways to pay off our high interest debt completely and selectively seek accretive acquisitions, while we simultaneously work to drive organic growth.

The proceeds from the most recent financing are intended to be used for working capital purposes. In particular, a portion of these funds has now been earmarked for expanding the Company’s temporary contractor payroll from September onwards to support (a) the expected seasonal increase and (b) the anticipated increase in job seekers as the unemployment stimulus ends. There is no guarantee that we will be able fill all of these roles, should they arise, but we would most certainly not be in a position to do so without working capital funding. Temporary staffing businesses are, by their nature, working capital intensive and we are no different from other staffing firms in our market as explained further below.