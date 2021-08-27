checkAd

Staffing 360 Solutions Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 14:36  |  33   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today released a letter to shareholders from Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

As Chairman, CEO and President of Staffing 360 Solutions, I am pleased to take this opportunity to review our 2021 progress as we emerge from the worldwide pandemic environment, discuss recent events, and update our shareholders on the opportunities and growth initiatives we are pursuing.

Improved Financial Results
We are encouraged with the strong performance in our second quarter. As recently reported in our Q2 and six-month results, the mid-point in 2021 marks growth in our business and a number of improved KPIs (key performance indicators). To highlight just two, in Q2 revenue grew 23% and gross profit grew 37% (excluding the disposed business) as compared with last year.

Also, our balance sheet is now greatly improved as a result of the substantive progress made since June 2020, including:

  • Maintained the $6 million reduction in overhead removed in 2020,
  • Received full forgiveness of $19.4 million in PPP loans from the Small Business Administration,
  • Completed capital raises totaling $43 million,
  • Reduced non-receivables debt and redeemable preference shares from $72.3 million (81%) to $13.5 million - decreasing our interest burden by more than $3.6 million per annum,
  • We are now in compliance with Nasdaq’s Equity Requirement with today’s preliminary pro forma stockholders’ equity of $22.5 million - far above the $2.5 million requirement

Recent Financings
As an emerging company in the staffing space, the recent series of financings were principally undertaken to reduce debt and to move us to an increased financially strengthened position. Thus, providing us with greater flexibility to both explore ways to pay off our high interest debt completely and selectively seek accretive acquisitions, while we simultaneously work to drive organic growth.

The proceeds from the most recent financing are intended to be used for working capital purposes. In particular, a portion of these funds has now been earmarked for expanding the Company’s temporary contractor payroll from September onwards to support (a) the expected seasonal increase and (b) the anticipated increase in job seekers as the unemployment stimulus ends. There is no guarantee that we will be able fill all of these roles, should they arise, but we would most certainly not be in a position to do so without working capital funding. Temporary staffing businesses are, by their nature, working capital intensive and we are no different from other staffing firms in our market as explained further below.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Staffing 360 Solutions Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Iceland Seafood International hf: Positive results in 1H 2021 driven by good performance of Ireland and strong recovery of S-Europe ...
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...