checkAd

DGAP-DD Schaltbau Holding AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.08.2021, 14:42  |  13   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2021 / 14:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Steffen
Last name(s): Munz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaltbau Holding AG

b) LEI
52990099LIMD4VYT3175 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.00 EUR 26999.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.00 EUR 26999.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69986  27.08.2021 



Schaltbau Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Schaltbau Holding AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.08.2021 / 14:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG passt Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund temporärer logistischer ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE erweitert europäisches Micro Living Portfolio um Wiener Trophy-Immobilie TrIIIple unter ...
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG adjusts guidance for the financial year 2021 due to temporary logistical challenges ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Symrise AG: Vorzeitige Rückzahlung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 4,00% Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibungen
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx und acre gewinnen Iconic Award für WAYV
DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM und France Billet in Endphase von Verhandlungen über ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:42 UhrDGAP-DD: Schaltbau Holding AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
26.08.21DGAP-DD: Schaltbau Holding AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
26.08.21DGAP-DD: Schaltbau Holding AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
25.08.21DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Mitteilung an die Inhaber der Pflichtwandelanleihe 2021/2022 (ISIN: DE000A3E5FV1)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Notice to the holders of the Mandatory Convertible Bond 2021/2022 (ISIN: DE000A3E5FV1)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: EcoVadis Rating erneut verbessert
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: EcoVadis rating again improved
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21DGAP-DD: Schaltbau Holding AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11.08.21DGAP-DD: Schaltbau Holding AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.08.21Marktkompass: 15.770 DAX stabil | US-Arbeitsmarkt robust | BIONTECH | NOVAVAX | SCHALTBAU
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen