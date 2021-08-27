checkAd

Acasti Pharma Announces Successful Completion of its Merger with Grace Therapeutics, Inc., Voting Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Reverse Stock Split

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 14:40  |  24   |   |   

LAVAL, Québec, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti”) (NASDAQ: ACST–TSX-V: ACST), announced today the completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“Grace”) via merger. The successful completion of the merger positions Acasti to build a premier, late-stage specialty pharma company focused on rare diseases. Based on management’s current forecasts, Acasti expects to have enough cash on its balance sheet following the merger to provide at least two years of operating runway. The combined companies will be led by Jan D’Alvise as President and Chief Executive Officer, under the oversight of Acasti’s newly elected Board of Directors, comprised of four re-elected directors of Acasti and two Grace nominees newly elected as directors (with a third Grace nominee expected to be nominated prior to the next annual meeting of shareholders). All Grace employees will transition to Acasti and they will continue to maintain a research and development laboratory and commercial presence in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Jan D’Alvise, Acasti’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “I’d like thank our shareholders for your strong vote of confidence in supporting this transaction, as well as the Acasti and Grace boards and management teams who worked tirelessly to make this transaction possible. We believe the Grace acquisition will be truly transformative, creating new and exciting opportunities for us in sizable markets with substantial unmet medical needs. With the transaction now complete, we look forward to aggressively executing on our mission of building a premier, late-stage specialty pharma company with a large portfolio of drug candidates focused on rare diseases. As previously discussed, Grace’s technologies enable us to customize the formulation of marketed drugs in new ways that have the potential to address significant unmet medical needs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery – all of which can help to increase compliance and improve patient outcomes. We are extremely encouraged by the outlook for the business and look forward to providing regular updates as we execute on our strategy.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acasti Pharma Announces Successful Completion of its Merger with Grace Therapeutics, Inc., Voting Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Reverse Stock Split LAVAL, Québec, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti”) (NASDAQ: ACST–TSX-V: ACST), announced today the completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“Grace”) via merger. The successful …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Iceland Seafood International hf: Positive results in 1H 2021 driven by good performance of Ireland and strong recovery of S-Europe ...
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...