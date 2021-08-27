Acasti Pharma Announces Successful Completion of its Merger with Grace Therapeutics, Inc., Voting Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Reverse Stock Split

LAVAL, Québec, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“ Acasti ”) (NASDAQ: ACST–TSX-V: ACST), announced today the completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“ Grace ”) via merger. The successful completion of the merger positions Acasti to build a premier, late-stage specialty pharma company focused on rare diseases. Based on management’s current forecasts, Acasti expects to have enough cash on its balance sheet following the merger to provide at least two years of operating runway. The combined companies will be led by Jan D’Alvise as President and Chief Executive Officer, under the oversight of Acasti’s newly elected Board of Directors, comprised of four re-elected directors of Acasti and two Grace nominees newly elected as directors (with a third Grace nominee expected to be nominated prior to the next annual meeting of shareholders). All Grace employees will transition to Acasti and they will continue to maintain a research and development laboratory and commercial presence in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Jan D’Alvise, Acasti’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “I’d like thank our shareholders for your strong vote of confidence in supporting this transaction, as well as the Acasti and Grace boards and management teams who worked tirelessly to make this transaction possible. We believe the Grace acquisition will be truly transformative, creating new and exciting opportunities for us in sizable markets with substantial unmet medical needs. With the transaction now complete, we look forward to aggressively executing on our mission of building a premier, late-stage specialty pharma company with a large portfolio of drug candidates focused on rare diseases. As previously discussed, Grace’s technologies enable us to customize the formulation of marketed drugs in new ways that have the potential to address significant unmet medical needs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery – all of which can help to increase compliance and improve patient outcomes. We are extremely encouraged by the outlook for the business and look forward to providing regular updates as we execute on our strategy.”