Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the virtual Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Regions executives will begin their presentation at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit Regions’ Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Wertpapier


