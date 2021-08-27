Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the virtual Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Regions executives will begin their presentation at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit Regions’ Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.