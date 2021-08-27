Valero Energy Corporation Announces the Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Notes Due 2023

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) as part of its previously announced plans to reduce debt. The redemption date for the Notes is September 27, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $575 million. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date. Valero plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption of the Notes.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 500 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it owns 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.7 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.

Statements contained in this release that state Valero’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release include Valero’s plans to reduce debt, the expected timing and terms of redemption of the Notes and the source of funding for the redemption. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of the company’s control, such as circumstances and events that could impact liquidity and other factors. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Valero’s website at www.valero.com.

