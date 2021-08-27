checkAd

Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced its participation at an upcoming investor event:

Doug Bettinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, September 9, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Pacific Time (11:50 a.m. Eastern Time)

A live webcast of this presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors’ section of Lam’s website at www.lamresearch.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation date.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

IR Contact:

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
investor.relations@lamresearch.com





