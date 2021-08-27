Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.38 per Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.38 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2021.



“The increased cash dividend highlights Northrim’s continued growth and solid capital position,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO. At the stock price of $41.17 per share at the close of the market on August 25, 2021, the current dividend equates to a yield of 3.69% on an annualized basis.