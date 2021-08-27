checkAd

Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [248 Pages] by Research Dive

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

The global radiation oncology market is predicted to undergo huge growth in the coming years. The North American market for radiation oncology is projected to dominate the global industry.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has published a report titled "Radiation Oncology Market by Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy and Internal Beam Radiation Therapy), Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head &Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".

Research Dive Logo

The Global Radiation Oncology Market accounted for $6,820.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to garner a revenue of $10,679.7 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2027.

Download PDF Sample Report of Radiation Oncology Market

COVID -19 Impact on Global Radiation Oncology Market:

The novel COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the growth of the global radiation oncology market in 2020. Almost all nations around the world have invested in the development of adequate healthcare infrastructure to provide improved services to people in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, some of the leading market players have implemented a number of strategies, such as new technology launches and partnerships, to increase their share of the global market. In November 2020, Accuray Incorporated, announced that innovations in hardware and software solutions and clinical data presented at this year's ASTRO (American Society for Radiation Oncology) Annual Meeting will support the use of the company's  CyberKnife and TomoTherapy , and the next-generation Radixact System platforms, to deliver  (ultra) hypofractionated radiation treatments to patients suffering from cancer. Hypofractionated radiotherapy — a shorter course of radiotherapy with higher radiation doses per fraction — provides an efficient and effective treatment option for an increasing number of indications and may improve patients' clinical and financial experiences. This aspect is predicted to propel the technological advancements in radiation oncology and is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast years.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [248 Pages] by Research Dive The global radiation oncology market is predicted to undergo huge growth in the coming years. The North American market for radiation oncology is projected to dominate the global industry. NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Research Dive has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Stonebranch Announces Availability of the Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes Tool on Red Hat ...
Resorcinol Market Size To Reach USD 623.63 Million in 2028 from USD 500.0 Million in 2020, with offline leading among the distribution channel segments: Reports and Data
Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride to Remain Top Choice for Emollient Esters, Demand to Increase at 5% ...
Amprius (Nanjing) HESO Anode Materials System Enables High Energy Density EV Batteries
Functional Dyspepsia Market in 7MM is estimated to show modest growth at 0.58% CAGR, During the ...
Jackson Tisi's Life's Good Film Project Debuts
Airway Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Trial of AT-100 in Severe COVID-19 ...
SuperGaming raises $5.5 million in a Series A funding
Brytlyt Awarded U.S. Patent for Relational JOINs Algorithm
Titel
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
XREX Raises $17M to Expand Fiat Currency Portfolio and Partnerships
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Financial Information Relating to Seabras JV
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...