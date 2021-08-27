Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [248 Pages] by Research Dive

The Global Radiation Oncology Market accounted for $6,820.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to garner a revenue of $10,679.7 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2027.

COVID -19 Impact on Global Radiation Oncology Market:

The novel COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the growth of the global radiation oncology market in 2020. Almost all nations around the world have invested in the development of adequate healthcare infrastructure to provide improved services to people in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, some of the leading market players have implemented a number of strategies, such as new technology launches and partnerships, to increase their share of the global market. In November 2020, Accuray Incorporated, announced that innovations in hardware and software solutions and clinical data presented at this year's ASTRO (American Society for Radiation Oncology) Annual Meeting will support the use of the company's CyberKnife and TomoTherapy , and the next-generation Radixact System platforms, to deliver (ultra) hypofractionated radiation treatments to patients suffering from cancer. Hypofractionated radiotherapy — a shorter course of radiotherapy with higher radiation doses per fraction — provides an efficient and effective treatment option for an increasing number of indications and may improve patients' clinical and financial experiences. This aspect is predicted to propel the technological advancements in radiation oncology and is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast years.