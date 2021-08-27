checkAd

DGAP-News Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.08.2021, 15:01  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend

27.08.2021 / 15:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend

The Board of Directors of Baader Bank, with the approval of the bank's Supervisory Board, has set the subscription price for the scrip dividend agreed by resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 1 July 2021 at EUR 7.25 per share. The resulting subscription ratio is thus 29:1 (i.e. 29 subscription rights entitle the holder to purchase 1 share). The subscription period began on Monday, 16 August 2021 and ends on Monday, 30 August 2021.

The scrip dividend offered will take the form of Baader Bank's own shares and new shares. The new shares required for this purpose will be issued through partial utilisation of the authorised capital approved by resolution of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with Section 5 of the Baader Bank Articles of Association.

On or about 8 September 2021, shareholders who opt to take a cash dividend will receive a dividend payment of EUR 0.25 per share entitled to dividend. The scrip dividend is expected to be credited to shareholders' accounts or securities accounts via the respective custodian bank from 9 September 2021 onwards.

Further information can be found on the Baader Bank website, under "IR - Hauptversammlung - Informationen zur Aktiendividende".

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The subscription rights and Shares referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States.

For further information and media enquiries:

Florian E. Schopf
Managing Director
Company Spokesperson
Head of Group Strategy & Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013
M +49 160 7188826

florian.schopf@baaderbank.de
https://www.baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany


27.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229499

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1229499  27.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229499&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBaader Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend 27.08.2021 / 15:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG passt Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund temporärer logistischer ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE erweitert europäisches Micro Living Portfolio um Wiener Trophy-Immobilie TrIIIple unter ...
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG adjusts guidance for the financial year 2021 due to temporary logistical challenges ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Symrise AG: Vorzeitige Rückzahlung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Vorzeitige Pflichtwandlung der 4,00% Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibungen
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx und acre gewinnen Iconic Award für WAYV
DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM und France Billet in Endphase von Verhandlungen über ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:01 UhrDGAP-News: Baader Bank AG gibt Bezugspreis im Rahmen der Wahldividende bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.08.21DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.08.21DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.08.21DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.08.21DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.08.21DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.08.21DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.08.21DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.08.21DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings