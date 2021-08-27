NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend

The Board of Directors of Baader Bank, with the approval of the bank's Supervisory Board, has set the subscription price for the scrip dividend agreed by resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 1 July 2021 at EUR 7.25 per share. The resulting subscription ratio is thus 29:1 (i.e. 29 subscription rights entitle the holder to purchase 1 share). The subscription period began on Monday, 16 August 2021 and ends on Monday, 30 August 2021.

The scrip dividend offered will take the form of Baader Bank's own shares and new shares. The new shares required for this purpose will be issued through partial utilisation of the authorised capital approved by resolution of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with Section 5 of the Baader Bank Articles of Association.

On or about 8 September 2021, shareholders who opt to take a cash dividend will receive a dividend payment of EUR 0.25 per share entitled to dividend. The scrip dividend is expected to be credited to shareholders' accounts or securities accounts via the respective custodian bank from 9 September 2021 onwards.

Further information can be found on the Baader Bank website, under "IR - Hauptversammlung - Informationen zur Aktiendividende".

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The subscription rights and Shares referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States.

