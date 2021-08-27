checkAd

fuboTV Launches Philanthropic Initiative to Support Breast Cancer Research

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced a philanthropic partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, Football Hall of Famer and BCRF Board Member, will join fuboTV’s effort to raise awareness of the critical need for breast cancer research. Throughout September, the company will air promotional spots featuring Bettis to announce the partnership, as well as PSAs that will encourage viewers to donate directly to BCRF. Both the promo spots and the PSA were produced by fuboTV’s Fubo Sports Network.

“Thanks to research, I still have my biggest fan—my mom. I’m proud to support the lifesaving research funded by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and thrilled that fuboTV is joining the BCRF family,” said Bettis.

Additionally, during the month of September, fuboTV will donate $1.00 from every subscription of its Sports Plus add-on channel package to BCRF. An add-on for fuboTV subscribers who want even more sports, Sports Plus offers top NCAA games, NFL RedZone from NFL Network, and more premium channels covering a variety of sports.

“Breast cancer is a disease that has unfortunately touched all of us,” said fuboTV’s Senior Vice President, Marketing Yale Wang. “Progress depends on investing in the world’s best scientists to attack the disease from all angles. That’s why we’re supporting BCRF in their mission to end breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.”

Breast cancer is now the most common cancer worldwide, surpassing lung cancer for the first time in 2020. About one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. With 275 researchers across five continents, BCRF has been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

“Even as breast cancer cases around the world are on the rise, research funding is on the decline,” said BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. “By partnering with BCRF, fuboTV is supporting groundbreaking, lifesaving science—ensuring that research funded today is there for our loved ones tomorrow. Together, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus.”

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

