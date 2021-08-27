Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Three Appointments to WBA and Walgreens Leadership Teams

“I am pleased to welcome Danielle, Tracey and Jeff to the WBA family,” said Roz Brewer, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “They will be instrumental in continuing to build momentum across our business, as we further innovate, and work to define the future of health and well-being in the communities we serve for many years to come. I’m confident we will have the right leadership teams in place, bringing new energy and a wealth of experience to achieve our business and growth objectives.”

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced three key executive leadership positions, as Danielle Gray was appointed Executive Vice President and Global Chief Legal Officer for WBA, Tracey Brown was named President of Retail Products and Chief Customer Officer for Walgreens, and Jeff Gruener will join Walgreens as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Danielle Gray

Gray joins WBA as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Legal Officer, and will be responsible for supporting the company’s business strategy, goals and mitigating any legal barriers to achieving business objectives. She will set the organization’s legal and compliance agenda, while proactively identifying ways to address critical issues and emerging risks in order to advance WBA’s business goals related to its healthcare, digital and personalization strategies.

Gray brings extensive public and private sector experience in legal, policy and regulatory matters to her role at WBA. She joins from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, where she has served as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary since 2018, overseeing operations related to legal, audit, government affairs, health policy, corporate compliance, external communications, marketing and community engagement.

Previously, she was a Partner with O’Melveny & Myers, LLP, representing health care companies, financial services institutions, universities and clients across diverse industries. She also held a number of public service roles in the White House and Department of Justice from 2009 to 2014, including Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary; Deputy Director of the National Economic Council; and senior lawyer in the White House Counsel's Office and Civil Division.