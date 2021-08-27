checkAd

Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aktia Bank Plc appointed

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
27 August 2021 at 4.00 p.m.

In accordance with the Articles of Association of Aktia Bank Plc, a Nomination Board shall be appointed annually with the duty to prepare a proposal for members of the Board of Directors as well as for the remuneration of them to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board comprises representatives of the five largest shareholders according to number of shares held. Further, the chairman of the Board of Directors participates in the work of the Nomination Board.

The composition of the Nomination Board as from 27 August 2021 is:

- Matts Rosenberg, appointed by RG Partners Oy
- Kaj-Gustaf Bergh, appointed by the Pension Insurance Company Veritas and the companies controlled by Erkki Etola
- Stefan Björkman, appointed by Oy Hammarén & Co Ab
- Gisela Knuts, appointed by the Åbo Akademi University Foundation
- Chairman of the Board of Aktia Bank Plc Lasse Svens.

Kaj-Gustaf Bergh was elected chairman of the Nomination Board.

Prior to the Annual General Meeting 2022 the Nomination Board shall present its proposals for members of the Board of Directors and for remuneration before the end of January 2022.

The Nomination Board complies with a Charter set by the General Meeting and published at www.aktia.com > Investors > Corporate governance > Shareholder's Nomination Board.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Kaj-Gustaf Bergh, tel. +358 40 524 7730
General Counsel Ari Syrjäläinen, tel. + 358 50 362 9857

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

 





