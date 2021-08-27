MIMEDX Announces Filing of Shelf Registration Statement with Securities and Exchange Commission

“MIMEDX has come a long way in restoring its financial stability, reporting integrity, and overall reputation as a Nasdaq-listed company throughout the past 12 months, and I am pleased that we have met the conditions for S-3 eligibility,” said Peter M. Carlson, MIMEDX Chief Financial Officer. “While there are no specific plans to issue securities under the registration statement at this time, this filing is a matter of good corporate governance and will provide the Company with flexibility to finance future growth initiatives by accessing the capital markets on a timely and cost-effective basis.”

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced the filing of a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Once declared effective by the SEC, the shelf registration statement will allow the Company to sell up to $350 million of various types of securities over the next three years.

The filing of a shelf registration statement is a common practice by Nasdaq-listed companies. The shelf registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the shelf registration statement becomes effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Once declared effective by the SEC, the shelf registration statement will be in effect for a period of three years, or such shorter period that the securities registered under the shelf registration statement have been issued or sold.

The specifics of any future offering, along with the prices and terms of any such securities and the use of proceeds of a particular offering, will be determined at the time of any such offering and will be described in a prospectus supplement filed in connection with such offering. Any offering of the securities will be made solely by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .