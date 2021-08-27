checkAd

Unaudited Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and the Group for the First Half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Referring to the unaudited data, over the first six months of 2021, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 27.794 mln. Euros, that is by 16 per cents lower compared to the first six months of the year 2020. The turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB over the first six months of 2020 was 33.105 mln. Euros.

In the first half of 2021, Panevezio statybos trestas AB made the net profit in the amount of 0.241 mln. Euros, the operating profit result is negative and amounted to -0.302 mln. Euros. Over the first half of 2020 Panevezio statybos trestas AB incurred the net loss in the amount of 11.697 mln. Euros. The significant rise in material prices, supply issues and labour shortage in the market had the biggest impact on the Company's result during the first half of the year 2021.

The comprehensive consolidated income of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group amounted to 47.134 mln. Euros, which increased by 27 per cents compared to that for the first half of 2020 when the income of the Group had been 37.148 mln. Euros. Over the accounting period the Group made the net profit in the amount of 3.444 mln. Euros, however 2.068 mln. Euros in this amount was the surplus on revaluation of the investment assets (Business Centre U219) held by the Group. The rest amount of the result was conditioned by the completed transaction related to the land plots owned by Baltevromarket ZAO ISK, the company of the Group operating in the Russian Federation, which had been sold to an economic entity operating in the Russian Federation.

EBITDA of the Company for the six months of 2021 was 0.147 mln. Euros whereas for the first half of the year 2020 it was negative -10.730 mln. Euros. EBITDA of the Group for the six months of 2021 was 3.252 mln. Euros compared to negative -9.473 mln. Euros for the first half of 2020.

More information:

Egidijus Urbonas
Managing Director
Phone: (+370 45) 505 503

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unaudited Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and the Group for the First Half of 2021 Referring to the unaudited data, over the first six months of 2021, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 27.794 mln. Euros, that is by 16 per cents lower compared to the first six months of the year 2020. The turnover of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Iceland Seafood International hf: Positive results in 1H 2021 driven by good performance of Ireland and strong recovery of S-Europe ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...