Unaudited Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and the Group for the First Half of 2021

Referring to the unaudited data, over the first six months of 2021, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 27.794 mln. Euros, that is by 16 per cents lower compared to the first six months of the year 2020. The turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB over the first six months of 2020 was 33.105 mln. Euros.

In the first half of 2021, Panevezio statybos trestas AB made the net profit in the amount of 0.241 mln. Euros, the operating profit result is negative and amounted to -0.302 mln. Euros. Over the first half of 2020 Panevezio statybos trestas AB incurred the net loss in the amount of 11.697 mln. Euros. The significant rise in material prices, supply issues and labour shortage in the market had the biggest impact on the Company's result during the first half of the year 2021.