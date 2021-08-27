Peloton Bounces Off Lows as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
- (PLX AI) – Peloton shares bounced off premarket lows, taking back some of its post-earnings losses, after Bank of America analysts upgraded their recommendation on the stock.
- BofA raised Peloton to buy from neutral, with price target raised to $138 from $135
- Earlier, Peloton fell more than 10% premarket after cutting its bike price and margin outlook and issuing guidance for the next quarter that was below expectations
- Six months from now, Peloton subscription adds will be more important for the stock than margins, BofA said
