Peloton Bounces Off Lows as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy

(PLX AI) – Peloton shares bounced off premarket lows, taking back some of its post-earnings losses, after Bank of America analysts upgraded their recommendation on the stock.

BofA raised Peloton to buy from neutral, with price target raised to $138 from $135

Earlier, Peloton fell more than 10% premarket after cutting its bike price and margin outlook and issuing guidance for the next quarter that was below expectations

Six months from now, Peloton subscription adds will be more important for the stock than margins, BofA said



Peloton Interactive Registered (A) Aktie





