Peloton Bounces Off Lows as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy

Autor: PLX AI
27.08.2021, 15:07  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Peloton shares bounced off premarket lows, taking back some of its post-earnings losses, after Bank of America analysts upgraded their recommendation on the stock. BofA raised Peloton to buy from neutral, with price target raised to $138 …

  • (PLX AI) – Peloton shares bounced off premarket lows, taking back some of its post-earnings losses, after Bank of America analysts upgraded their recommendation on the stock.
  • BofA raised Peloton to buy from neutral, with price target raised to $138 from $135
  • Earlier, Peloton fell more than 10% premarket after cutting its bike price and margin outlook and issuing guidance for the next quarter that was below expectations
  • Six months from now, Peloton subscription adds will be more important for the stock than margins, BofA said
