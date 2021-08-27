Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging Stations Across Traverse City, Michigan

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, in partnership with Traverse City Light & Power (TCL&P), a community-owned, community-focused municipal utility, today announced the deployment of 27 charging ports at six locations across Traverse City, Michigan. The deployments, funded in part by a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) are part of TCL&P’s efforts to advance its comprehensive environmental program and reduce the City’s carbon footprint. The TCL&P-owned chargers include three DC fast chargers (DCFC) and 12 dual-port IQ 200 Level 2 charging stations.

In May, TCL&P was awarded a $173,763 grant from the Michigan EGLE for the installation of EV charging station infrastructure. The EGLE grant is funded through the Volkswagen emission settlement and comes at no cost to the Michigan taxpayer.

“Blink is proud to provide Traverse City Light & Power with EV chargers both for DC fast and Level 2 charging,” said Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “With the new IQ 200 100-amp chargers, Traverse City residents and visitors can have confidence that the city’s infrastructure is well positioned to meet their charging needs today and to serve the EVs of tomorrow without requiring future upgrades as EV technology changes.”

“We are committed to doing our part in Traverse City’s transition to electric vehicles by creating the infrastructure that will allow it to happen,” said Paul Heiberger, TCL&P Board Chairperson. “This is an exciting opportunity and one that is in line with our strategic goals related to environmental stewardship.”

“This installation expands Michigan’s electric vehicle infrastructure at key locations, which will alleviate range anxiety in Northern Michigan and spur more sustainable travel throughout the state,” said Charlie Tyson, Technology Activation Manager with the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. “The state of Michigan remains committed to accelerating EV adoption among Michigan residents and addressing the impacts of climate change through advanced mobility solutions and critical charging infrastructure.”