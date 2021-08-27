checkAd

In H1 2021 Olainfarm Group continues stable growth

The compiled financial indicators for the first six months of this year confirm the growth of Olainfarm Group. The financial performance measures of both Olainfarm and its subsidiaries have grown steadily, compared to the same period last year, which means that we are heading in the right direction. The pandemic has not affected our operations significantly either. Russia is still our biggest market, with a significant increase of medicine sales. Ukraine now is in the second place, while the usual second-largest market, Belarus, has dropped to the third position. Overall, financially we are on track with the budget and we are performing well,” Jānis Buks, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

Operating environment

In 2021, the Group continued the marketing and development of primary therapeutic area medicinal products. The most important therapeutic areas for the Group are medicine for health of nervous system, antibacterial medicine, medicine for cardiovascular health and anti-allergy medicine. Despite decline in all therapeutical categories across all markets, the top brands in neurology, cardiology, and anti-infectives outperform the market and gain market share in the relevant therapeutic categories.

In 2021, the Group continued its ongoing activity in major markets. The highest sales in six months in 2021 was in Latvia, reaching 19 684 thousand EUR, which is 552 thousand EUR or 3% more than the same period year ago. Latvia sales represent 30% in Group revenues.

Sales in Russia for the six months period in 2021 amount to 18 092 thousand EUR which is decrease by 1 601 thousand EUR or 8% compared to the last year, however the last year ratio includes EUR 9 million unexpected deliveries to Russia in June 2020 due to the announced serialization. Group subsidiary in Russia is actively operating, proceeding with established robust digital communication channels, created patient support programs for anxiety discussions, and developed educational platform for healthcare professionals.

Financial results

During six months of 2021 the Group’s sales reached EUR 66 671 thousand, which is close to same period of last year. Gross profit was EUR 38 662 thousand, which shows decrease by 2 188 thousand EUR or 5% compared to same time period last year. Gross profit margin in reporting period is 58.0 %, which is 3.5 p.p. drop compared to 61.5 % reached same period last year.

