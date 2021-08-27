checkAd

Mid Year Financial Report

Bregenz - August 27, 2021: The first 6 months of the fiscal year 2021, from
January to June, developed similarly to the last months of 2020. While trading
in the US and China continued solid growth, ongoing and new Corona measures,
particularly lockdowns, led to significant business losses in Europe

Strong 1st half-year with double-digit sales and earnings growth

Despite 6-7 months of continuous lockdowns in numerous European countries, sales
and earnings increased year-over-year. Store closures during the first COVID 19
wave lasted only 2-3 months, predominantly between March and May 2020, so the
extended and varied lockdowns of 2021 have been a significant challenge.

With a turnover of EUR 41.9 million for the reporting period January to June
2021, the previous year (January to June 2020) was exceeded by EUR 3.7 million
(approx. 10 %). Likewise, with a result of EUR-13.3 million the previous year's
results were surpassed by approx. +31 %. This does not include the impact of the
real estate sale. As reported, the revenues of EUR 72 million from the sale of
the property at Wolfordstrasse 1-3 in Bregenz were used at the beginning of May
2020 to completely reduce the company's financial debt.

In addition to the significant reduction in operating costs (personnel expenses
and other operating expenses) of +11 %, a +4.5 percentage point increase in the
gross profit margin to 81.4 % (gross profit margin) compared to the same period
of the previous year was the main reason for the jump in earnings.

As part of the the "PITBOLI" (Program for Immediate Top and Bottom Line Impact)
restructuring program, all measures set up since the beginning of 2020, as well
as additional measures, were sufficiently implemented.

Sales growth in nearly all channels and geographies; Online, U.S. and China
business grow double-digits; new brand architecture successfully implemented

Compared to the previous year, sales increased by a total of 10%: 65 % growth in
the China business (in CNY), and 32 % growth in the US business (in USD) were
the primary geographical growth drivers. In EMEA sales were approximately
maintained. Sales in the online business grew at a double-digit rate of 18 %
compared to the previous year. The share of sales generated by the Group's own
online business and the associated online business of its wholesale partners (e-
EANS-News Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Presentation of detailed figures for the first half year of 2021 (January - June) - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Mid Year Financial Report Bregenz - August 27, 2021: The first 6 months of the fiscal year …

