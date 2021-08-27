--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mid Year Financial ReportBregenz - August 27, 2021: The first 6 months of the fiscal year 2021, fromJanuary to June, developed similarly to the last months of 2020. While tradingin the US and China continued solid growth, ongoing and new Corona measures,particularly lockdowns, led to significant business losses in EuropeStrong 1st half-year with double-digit sales and earnings growthDespite 6-7 months of continuous lockdowns in numerous European countries, salesand earnings increased year-over-year. Store closures during the first COVID 19wave lasted only 2-3 months, predominantly between March and May 2020, so theextended and varied lockdowns of 2021 have been a significant challenge.With a turnover of EUR 41.9 million for the reporting period January to June2021, the previous year (January to June 2020) was exceeded by EUR 3.7 million(approx. 10 %). Likewise, with a result of EUR-13.3 million the previous year'sresults were surpassed by approx. +31 %. This does not include the impact of thereal estate sale. As reported, the revenues of EUR 72 million from the sale ofthe property at Wolfordstrasse 1-3 in Bregenz were used at the beginning of May2020 to completely reduce the company's financial debt.In addition to the significant reduction in operating costs (personnel expensesand other operating expenses) of +11 %, a +4.5 percentage point increase in thegross profit margin to 81.4 % (gross profit margin) compared to the same periodof the previous year was the main reason for the jump in earnings.As part of the the "PITBOLI" (Program for Immediate Top and Bottom Line Impact)restructuring program, all measures set up since the beginning of 2020, as wellas additional measures, were sufficiently implemented.Sales growth in nearly all channels and geographies; Online, U.S. and Chinabusiness grow double-digits; new brand architecture successfully implementedCompared to the previous year, sales increased by a total of 10%: 65 % growth inthe China business (in CNY), and 32 % growth in the US business (in USD) werethe primary geographical growth drivers. In EMEA sales were approximatelymaintained. Sales in the online business grew at a double-digit rate of 18 %compared to the previous year. The share of sales generated by the Group's ownonline business and the associated online business of its wholesale partners (e-