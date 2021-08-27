checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Solid recovery in H1

AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Solid recovery in H1

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
27.08.2021, 15:43  |   |   |   

Fielmann posted impressive Q2 2021 results, with top line and profitability up significantly. On the back of a solid H1, the retailer expects 2021 consolidated sales of EUR 1.7bn (2% above consensus).

 

Fielmann AG (Q2 results)

 

Retail

MCap EUR 5.5bn


HOLD

PT EUR 69.00 (+6% potential)

 

Fielmann reported strong Q2 figures. Consensus expects a continuation of strength into H2, with potential to disappoint.

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Fielmann posted impressive Q2 2021 results, with both top line and profitability up significantly. On the back of a solid H1, the retailer expects 2021 consolidated sales of EUR 1.7bn (2% above consensus), implying yoy growth of ca 21% and an EBT of EUR 200m. However, consensus is already expecting EUR 50m more (eAR EUR +32m). As part of its Vision 2025 strategy, it continues to invest over EUR 100m/annum in expansion in international markets, the omnichannel platform and the retail store network. It aims to extend its online sales channel in additional countries and open 45 new stores across Europe. We maintain our HOLD rating and price target of EUR 69.00 as H2 could potentially disappoint consensus.

Fielmann Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Solid recovery in H1 Fielmann posted impressive Q2 2021 results, with top line and profitability up significantly. On the back of a solid H1, the retailer expects 2021 consolidated sales of EUR 1.7bn (2% above consensus), implying yoy growth of c. 21% and an EBT of EUR 200m. However, consensus is already expecting EUR 50m more (eAR EUR +32m). As part of its Vision 2025 strategy, it continues to invest over EUR 100m/annum in expansion in international markets, the omnichannel platform and the retail store network.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Solid recovery in H1
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Notable sales growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - Solid prelim. H1/21
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Solid recovery in H1
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Q2/21 with lower-thanexpected billings
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:33 UhrFielmann-Aktie: Top-Zahlen, Top-Prognose … jetzt ein Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08:17 UhrLYNX: Fielmann: Das war gut … aber noch nicht gut genug
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
26.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 26.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax gibt etwas weiter nach - Warten auf US-Notenbankchef
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21ROUNDUP: Fielmann setzt weiter auf Ausbau des Onlinegeschäfts
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax weitet Vortagesverluste aus - Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Fielmann profitieren von optimistischeren Gewinnaussichten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax verringert seine Auftaktverluste
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt Fielmann auf 'Buy' - Ziel 74 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
26.08.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft FIELMANN AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen