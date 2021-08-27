AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Solid recovery in H1

Fielmann posted impressive Q2 2021 results, with top line and profitability up significantly. On the back of a solid H1, the retailer expects 2021 consolidated sales of EUR 1.7bn (2% above consensus).

Fielmann AG (Q2 results) Retail MCap EUR 5.5bn

HOLD PT EUR 69.00 (+6% potential) Fielmann reported strong Q2 figures. Consensus expects a continuation of strength into H2, with potential to disappoint. Read

What’s it all about?

Fielmann posted impressive Q2 2021 results, with both top line and profitability up significantly. On the back of a solid H1, the retailer expects 2021 consolidated sales of EUR 1.7bn (2% above consensus), implying yoy growth of ca 21% and an EBT of EUR 200m. However, consensus is already expecting EUR 50m more (eAR EUR +32m). As part of its Vision 2025 strategy, it continues to invest over EUR 100m/annum in expansion in international markets, the omnichannel platform and the retail store network. It aims to extend its online sales channel in additional countries and open 45 new stores across Europe. We maintain our HOLD rating and price target of EUR 69.00 as H2 could potentially disappoint consensus.