HUMBL Tickets Announces Syndication Partnership with Ticket Evolution

The two companies will partner together to work on syndicated API technology integration, content marketing and ticketing sales, along with robust inventory and dedicated customer support.

San Diego, California, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) announced today it has entered into a corporate ticket solutions agreement with Ticket Evolution to provide fans with lower cost, premium seating experiences across verticals such as: pro sports, college sports, boxing, horse racing, music concerts, theatres, festivals and other events on the HUMBL Tickets platform.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with a proven B2B market leader like Ticket Evolution, their customized programs integrate perfectly with HUMBL Tickets and our desire to provide authenticated ticket inventory, lower costs and high-quality customer service in a secondary ticketing market that needs technological disruption,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

Over time, HUMBL Tickets will be attempting to migrate the ticketing markets onto the blockchain, via smart contracts with Origin Assurance. HUMBL Tickets will also seek to collaborate with HUMBL subsidiaries like Monster Creative, to develop immersive digital fan experiences and commemorative ticket NFTs inside the HUMBL Mobile Pay wallet.

HUMBL will also be using its podcast, HUMBL Nation, to showcase athletes, artists and venues around upcoming events on the platform.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is an early stage, financial technology company. HUMBL is working to deliver Mobile Payments, Tickets, NFTs and Digital Assets into a seamless platform on the blockchain.

About Ticket Evolution

Ticket Evolution powers over 80,000 events and 12,000 venues worldwide for its partners, via the most developer-friendly REST API in the industry, resulting in over $4 billion in sports, concert, theatre, performing arts and special events inventory worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Contact

