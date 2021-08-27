checkAd

HUMBL Tickets Announces Syndication Partnership with Ticket Evolution

San Diego, California, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) announced today it has entered into a corporate ticket solutions agreement with Ticket Evolution to provide fans with lower cost, premium seating experiences across verticals such as: pro sports, college sports, boxing, horse racing, music concerts, theatres, festivals and other events on the HUMBL Tickets platform.

The two companies will partner together to work on syndicated API technology integration, content marketing and ticketing sales, along with robust inventory and dedicated customer support.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with a proven B2B market leader like Ticket Evolution, their customized programs integrate perfectly with HUMBL Tickets and our desire to provide authenticated ticket inventory, lower costs and high-quality customer service in a secondary ticketing market that needs technological disruption,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

Over time, HUMBL Tickets will be attempting to migrate the ticketing markets onto the blockchain, via smart contracts with Origin Assurance. HUMBL Tickets will also seek to collaborate with HUMBL subsidiaries like Monster Creative, to develop immersive digital fan experiences and commemorative ticket NFTs inside the HUMBL Mobile Pay wallet.

HUMBL will also be using its podcast, HUMBL Nation, to showcase athletes, artists and venues around upcoming events on the platform.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is an early stage, financial technology company. HUMBL is working to deliver Mobile Payments, Tickets, NFTs and Digital Assets into a seamless platform on the blockchain.

About Ticket Evolution

Ticket Evolution powers over 80,000 events and 12,000 venues worldwide for its partners, via the most developer-friendly REST API in the industry, resulting in over $4 billion in sports, concert, theatre, performing arts and special events inventory worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Contact

PR@Humblpay.com


Attachment





