DGAP-Adhoc PVA TePla Group receives major order from Siltronic AG

PVA TePla Group receives major order from Siltronic AG

PVA TePla Group receives major order from Siltronic AG

PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006), today received an order worth EUR 95 million from Siltronic AG to supply crystal growing systems for the production of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. The order is related to Siltronic AG's decision to build a second 300 mm fab in Singapore.

The order received today will have an effect on sales revenues and earnings for the PVA TePla Group in the years 2023 to 2025.

 

 

'For some time now, our PVA TePla Group has been experiencing a significant increase in demand for production systems from the semiconductor industry. Due to the growing digitisation in many areas of life and the increasing miniaturisation of semiconductor components, we also see a promising development for our company in the coming years. The order we have now received from our long-standing customer Siltronic, which is significantly expanding its semiconductor wafer production in Singapore as part of its recently announced investment, underlines this market trend,' says Manfred Bender, CEO of PVA TePla AG.

Oliver Höfer, COO at PVA TePla AG, adds: 'I am delighted that we are able to continue our partnership with Siltronic AG in this major project. Our unique expertise in the construction of highly complex production systems has been proven once again by this order.'

