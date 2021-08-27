checkAd

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 16:20  |   |   |   

Bid procedure, 2021-09-02
Bonds SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 196. SE0015244991. 2026-03-18

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1590, SE0012676690, 2025-09-03

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 151, SE0013486156, 2030-06-12

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 521, SE0015503446, 2028-09-20

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5536, SE0013358439, 2026-09-16

 
Bid date 2021-09-02
Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 196: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

1590: 2400 mln SEK +/-1200 mln SEK

151: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

575: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

521: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

2312: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

5536: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 196: 600 mln SEK per bid

1590: 2400 mln SEK per bid

151: 700 mln SEK per bid

575: 800 mln SEK per bid

521: 800 mln SEK per bid

2312: 700 mln SEK per bid

5536: 600 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-09-06
Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-08-27

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS Bid procedure, 2021-09-02BondsSWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 196. SE0015244991. 2026-03-18STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1590, SE0012676690, 2025-09-03SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 151, SE0013486156, 2030-06-12SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21LANSFORSAKRINGAR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Iceland Seafood International hf: Positive results in 1H 2021 driven by good performance of Ireland and strong recovery of S-Europe ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Huhtamaki partners with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. ...
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Uponor to acquire Capricorn S. A., a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...