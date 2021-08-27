checkAd

Third Bench Q & A From Emerging Growth Conference Highlights

Autor: Accesswire
27.08.2021, 16:15  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK CURRENT:NECA), CEO David Fair is pleased to release highlights from Question and Answers from his recent presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.The Emerging …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK CURRENT:NECA), CEO David Fair is pleased to release highlights from Question and Answers from his recent presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

"It was a pleasure presenting Third Bench at the Emerging Growth Conference earlier this month. I'm happy to share some of the questions I received following my presentation. I hope this gives further clarity to the ambitions and goals of Third Bench as continue to execute on our plans." said David Fair, CEO of Third Bench Holdings

  • What is the run rate for 2021?
    • With our current operations we expect to be at about $24M of combined revenue for 2021. However, we have several synergistic acquisitions in the pipeline that we anticipate completing before the end of the year.
  • What are goals for Third Bench/ NECA for the next couple of years?
    • Over the next 2-3 years we plan to make several additional acquisitions to become the "go-to" of cabinetry and countertops for home builders and general contractors throughout the Southwestern and Southern United States. Given the high level of fragmentation in this industry we believe this is a very realistic goal for Third Bench.
  • Are you interested in acquiring businesses outside of the home remodeling business?
    • We have no plan to acquire business that are not complementary to our core services and products.
  • Will there be a share buyback for NECA holdings?
    • We do not anticipate a share buyback. All capital shall be used for additional accretive acquisitions.
  • Will we see a balance sheet soon on the reverse acquisition into ticker NECA
    • Yes, we will be reporting our operations on the New America annual filings for the year ending August 31 st .
  • Will you be considering a reverse split on stock soon or closer to say an up list event?
    • There have been no discussions whatsoever regarding a stock split.
    • We are engaging a large regional New Mexico accounting firm to prepare Third Bench with pre-audit and accounting services, and we are interviewing national accounting firm to perform an audit for 2021.
  • What is your share structure right now and do you plan to up list?
    • We intend to be PCAOB audited this year with an expectation of uplisting in the near future.

About Third Bench Holdings , LLC

Seite 1 von 2
New America Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Third Bench Q & A From Emerging Growth Conference Highlights NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK CURRENT:NECA), CEO David Fair is pleased to release highlights from Question and Answers from his recent presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.The Emerging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Shareholder Meeting Monday September 27th, 2021, at the Delta ...
Galway Metals Announces Appointment of New Director, Update to Insider Purchases and Listing on The ...
CORRECTION: CMC's Positive Geochemical Survey Results Further Validate Airborne Geophysical Targets ...
Victory Nickel Provides Corporate Update
HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Silver Spruce Phase 2 Exploration Extends Gold-Silver Target on its High-Grade Discovery, Jackie ...
Cecil Bancorp Completes $10.0 Million Capital Raise for Additional Growth; Announces 2 New ...
E2Gold Update: 2nd Drill Rig to Arrive on Hawkins Project as Company Continues to Expand Its ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
GlobeX Data Ltd. Closes CAD 5.7 million (USD 4.5 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Management Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Third Bench CEO Letter to Shareholders
Accesswire | Analysen
02.08.21New America Energy Eliminates Roughly Three Million in Debt Including All Variable Convertible Notes
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Third Bench Holdings to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday August 4, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen