Trident Acquisitions Corp. Files Updated Investor Presentation for Target Lottery.com and Lottery.com Reiterates its 2021 Financial Projections

Among other things, the presentation includes positive updates to peer valuation metrics and reiterates Lottery.com’s strong financial outlook and 2021 financial projections. This outlook is supported by strong preliminary second quarter 2021 results announced in early August.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) (“Trident”) today announced that it has filed an updated investor presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its previously announced business combination with AutoLotto, Inc., doing business as Lottery.com.

During the last four quarters ended June 30, 2021, sequential revenue growth averaged approximately 87% per quarter, and Lottery.com expects to achieve similar average growth in the near term. This growth does not include the acquired interests in JuegaLotto and Aganar, which were acquired on June 30, 2021 and are expected to be an additional tailwind to revenue growth.

The updated presentation can be found on Trident’s SEC filings page here, or on the Lottery.com investor relations page.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com .

On Feb. 22, 2021, Lottery.com entered into a definitive agreement with Trident to become a publicly-traded company.

About Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Trident is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Trident's securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols TDACU, TDAC and TDACW. For more information, visit www.tridentacquisitions.com/home