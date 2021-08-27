Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. Announces Increase in Bought Deal Unit Offering to $13 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (“Decibel” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce that, as a result of excess demand, it has agreed with Eight Capital, Haywood Securities Inc. and Raymond James to increase the size of its previously announced bought-deal financing (the “Offering”). Decibel will now issue 45,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price per Unit of $0.29 (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $13,050,000.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, and/or the components thereof, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this over-allotment option is exercised in full, $1,957,500 of additional gross proceeds will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be $15,007,500.

In all other respects, the terms of the Offering and use of proceeds therefrom will remain as previously disclosed in the August 26, 2021 press release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.