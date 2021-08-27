Formic Acid of 85% Concentration Remains Standard Concentration for Applications, Accounting for over 40% of Global Demand

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest insights by Fact.MR, the global market for formic acid is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2031 in comparison to US$ 1.5% registered in 2020.

The formic acid market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers formic acid demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including concentration and application. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase formic acid sales.

High quality and environment acceptability of formic acid are the key factors driving the market at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

The market will gain from improved scope for applications across various industry verticals including pharmaceutical, textile, leather, and agricultural others over the forecast period.

Besides this, advancements in living standards across the globe have resulted in growing consumption of meat, which, in turn is boosting the demand for formic acid in animal feeds and preservatives. The implementation of various safety regulations for the production of formic acid also is expected to be one of the key factors, driving the market growth.

Extensive use of formic acid as a catalyst in the production of different chemicals is anticipated to spur sales prospects. Also, increasing utilization of formic acid in rubber manufacture due to strong coagulating property is pushing demand.

The Asia Pacific market is forecast to dominate the global sales of formic acid, expanding at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Growth prospects are likely to remain positive for the Asia Pacific market driven by rapid industrialization, abundant availability of raw materials at lesser price, and robust presence of a large number of chemical manufacturing firms.

"Increasing investment in research and development activities coupled with focus on expanding production capacity are key strategies adopted by the leading market players as they focus on expanding their global footprint," says a Fact.MR analyst.