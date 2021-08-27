Holding(s) in Company

checkAd

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02QND93
Issuer Name
PAYPOINT PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
Other
Comments
Stock lending
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
GB
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Liontrust Asset Management Plc London GB

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
25-Aug-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
26-Aug-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.030000 4.720000 12.750000 8762704
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.070000 0.000000 12.070000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02QND93 5517491   8.030000  
Sub Total 8.A 5517491 8.030000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending Open At any time 3245213 4.720000
Sub Total 8.B1   3245213 4.720000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
Sub Total 8.B2      

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Liontrust Asset Management Plc Liontrust Investment Partners LLP 8.030000 4.720000 12.750000

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion
London





