Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 27 August the Company purchased for cancellation 356,433 Ordinary shares at a price of 122.0p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 144,191,668 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803



