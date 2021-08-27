Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Sanctioned by the Court

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

27 August 2021

Recommended Cash Offer

for

Dialog Semiconductor Plc ("Dialog")

by

Renesas Electronics Corporation ("Renesas")

Scheme of Arrangement Sanctioned by the Court

Further to the announcement made by Dialog and Renesas on 16 August 2021, Dialog is pleased to announce that the Court has today sanctioned the scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme") by which the recommended cash acquisition by Renesas of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog (the "Acquisition") is being implemented.

The Scheme will become Effective upon the Court Order being delivered to the Registrar of Companies, which is expected to take place after 6.30 p.m. (London time) on 30 August 2021 (the "Effective Date").

Dialog confirms that the Scheme Record Time is 6.30 p.m. (London time) on the Effective Date, which shall be the last day of dealings in, and registration of transfers of, the Dialog Shares (other than the registration of the transfer of the Dialog Shares to Renesas pursuant to the Scheme and the ordinary settlement of already executed trades within Clearstream) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE").

The trading of Dialog Shares on the FSE will be suspended prior to the commencement of trading hours of the FSE on 31 August 2021. Once suspended, it is expected that the FSE will terminate the trading of Dialog Shares on the FSE after the end of trading hours of the FSE on 31 August 2021, and the FSE will subsequently cancel the listing of Dialog Shares in due course thereafter.