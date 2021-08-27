checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)

27 August 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 27 August 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 181,180 Ordinary shares at a price of 94.7p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 132,764,388 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803



