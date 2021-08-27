checkAd

How this Sexual Health Company is redefining "One Size Fits All"

The team behind award-winning medical devices shares their secret sauce of creating products that adapt to every body shape & size

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2014, MysteryVibe has quickly established itself as a world leader in sexual health technology. This healthcare startup built its legacy with three critically acclaimed medical devices - Tenuto, Crescendo, and Poco. Solving big topics in sexual health like genito-pelvic pain, vaginal dryness and erectile dysfunction. Their secret? Creating a design process that turns the standardized manufacturing model of 'building on averages' on its head. Why? Because a world built on averages excludes too many of us since people, unlike products, don't fit into presets or manufacturing molds.

Pioneering body-adapting design behind the creation of the MysteryVibe Crescendo medical device

Bringing together years of deep medical research, breakthrough industrial design and cutting-edge defence electronics, MysteryVibe created groundbreaking malleable modules that could be bent and stretched to fit a diverse range of bodies. Within these modules they incorporated custom-designed high-power low-noise motors. The end result - targeted vibrations delivered precisely where you need them, no matter what your body shape and size.

The company's engineering approach is led by the ethos that our bodies and sexual health journeys are all different and unique. Considering most products in the market are fixed in size and the user expected to make it work irrespective of their body shape, MysteryVibe is pioneering a fundamental shift in design thinking to make adaptable design the new industry standard.

The universal average standard is problematic. A product's versatility begins and ends with the limited range of this average, which in reality only serves a small percentage of the population. One size fits all has given rise to industries like fast fashion. One that sacrifices quality and customer satisfaction in favor of economical manufacturing and creates a landscape that is limited and non-inclusive.

By recognizing the limitations of one size fits all, MysteryVibe has created a brand that elevates both the product and people paradigms. With award-winning products that epitomizes versatility. Products that can be truly personalized to individual needs. Products that come with an assurance that it will work without having to worry about fit.

MysteryVibe's debut product, Crescendo, hosts six motors in its sleek, compact body to deliver an orgasmic experience and retains malleability to accommodate both vulvas and penises. Crescendo is engineered with customizable vibration patterns to cater to unique user preferences. Crescendo's vibrational science alleviates a broad range of sexual dysfunctions - from arousal disorder to period pain, making this pleasure product a therapy tool. Crescendo broke the proverbial mold by proving you don't have to sacrifice quality for economics.

The company's second product, Tenuto, takes adaptability to an unprecedented level. Tenuto is a wearable vibrator that simultaneously addresses erectile dysfunction and delivers high performance in the bedroom. The product is created using fusion materials that can flex to accommodate 90 percent of penis sizes and yet retain its tightness over time so it can help with both getting erect and staying erect. This anatomically-congruent engineering is also multi-functional - it stimulates the wearer's penis, perineum and their partner's labia - all at the same time.

MysteryVibe's radical rethink of the product design process where the user is at the centre and the products able to adapt to them has far reaching implications for product design everywhere - clothes, shoes, phones! This takes us back full circle to where it all started. MysteryVibe's inspiration for creating body-adapting technology came from the Nokia Morph concept - a tablet that folds to become a phone and wraps around to become a watch! You can learn more about MysteryVibe's mission here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1603406/MysteryVibe.jpg




