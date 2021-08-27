Abaxx Technologies Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

checkAd

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (NEO:ABXX) (OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast, is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on August 25, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A total of 30,514,174 common shares, representing 42.96% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the meeting.

Seven (7) directors were elected to the Company for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by management proxy:

Director Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld %
Joshua Crumb 11,926,984 94.95% 634,567 5.05%
Thom McMahon 12,542,325 99.85% 19,226 0.15%
Margot Naudie 10,569,370 84.14% 1,992,181 15.86%
Catherine Flax 11,911,362 94.82% 650,189 5.18%
W. Scott Leckie 11,927,008 94.95% 634,543 5.05%
Daniel P. Owen 12,491,234 99.44% 70,317 0.56%
Cyrus Hiramanek* 11,298,438 100% - -

*The election of Cyrus Hiramanek was added as an amendment to the Meeting agenda following the distribution of proxies. At the Meeting, management of the Company voted “for” the amendment regarding the election of Mr. Hiramanek by way of discretionary proxies.

Shareholders voted in favour of reappointing MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

  Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld %
MNP LLP 19,103,347 99.42% 112,389 0.58%

Shareholders also voted in favour of a special resolution authorizing a reduction of the stated capital of the Company, the full text of which is available in the Company’s information circular dated July 16, 2021.

