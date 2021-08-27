Abaxx Technologies Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (NEO:ABXX) (OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast, is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on August 25, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A total of 30,514,174 common shares, representing 42.96% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the meeting.



Seven (7) directors were elected to the Company for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by management proxy: